Overnight Forecast

High pressure remains in control for the second half of this week. That will give us more time to dry out in the wake of Florence. It is still warm and muggy though. Dew points are running high for mid September. Highs are running well above the average high of 81°. We will be close to 90° through Thursday.
Rain chances remain low for Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80s by then.
The weekend looks a bit more unsettled. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. It will stay muggy with highs in the mid 80s.
Enjoy your Wednesday!
-Meteorologist Eric Thomas
