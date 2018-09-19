Multiple people injured in Lancaster County car crash

LANCASTER, SC (WBTV) - Three individuals are being treated for injuries sustained in an accident involving two vehicles off of Flat Creek Road in Lancaster, SC.
At 1:00 pm on Wednesday, members of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported theft of a Ford F-350 truck. While investigating, officers observed two cars believed to be associated with the truck theft and pulled them over. The occupants of one car cooperated with authorities but the other vehicle, a black Honda sedan, sped off after officers approached the car.
The officers pursued the Honda going west on Flat Creek Road. The Honda had pulled out of sight while driving away but was found up the roadway soon after when the officers spotted dust and debris along the roadway.
Investigators discovered the Honda overturned as well as a Chevy Colorado that it had collided with that had been flipped onto its side. The driver of the Colorado and a passenger in the Honda were airlifted while the other occupant in the Honda was transported by ground for treatment.
The conditions of the patients are currently unknown and an active investigation into the incident by the South Carolina Highway Patrol is now underway.
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
