Matthews mayor responds to Family Dollar’s HQ leaving

MATTHEWS, NC (WBTV) - Matthews Town leaders are responding to the decision Family Dollar will close its headquarters in Matthews. Mayor Paul Bailey issued this statement on Tuesday.
"We were disappointed to hear the decision to relocate the Family Dollar headquarters from Matthews," Matthews Mayor Paul Bailey said. "As one of the largest employers in town, Family Dollar has been an important part of Matthews for many years. Their employees are part of our community, and we have reached out to our Mecklenburg County partners to determine how they can best assist them during this transition. Though this is a loss for Matthews, we are confident that the vibrancy of our community will see us through this transition."
Dollar Tree bought Family Dollar back in 2015 for more than $9 billion. At that time, Dollar Tree said it would keep a headquarters in Matthews.
The decision to consolidate headquarters comes when Dollar Tree is growing its brand new headquarters in Chesapeake, VA. This move will affect about 900 local employees. 700 will be offered jobs in Chesapeake, VA and 200 jobs will be eliminated.
Employees found out the news Tuesday morning.
"For the ones who's getting laid off and moved out it's kind of disappointing," Distribution Worker Linda Burns said. "Cause they have been here a long time, but for some of us - it may be a better opportunity for them."
The good news is the Distribution Center in Matthews will not close. Dollar Tree CEO Gary Philbin issued a statement concerning the shutdown of the Matthews headquarters.
"By bringing our teams together into one location," Dollar Tree CEO Gary Philbin said. "We will further improve our ability to support our stores more effectively through enhanced collaboration, communication and teamwork."
The move should be complete by Fall 2019.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.