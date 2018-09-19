Man wanted for carjacking, sexual assault at Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say carjacked a woman in southeast Charlotte.
The incident happened before 5:30 a.m. Friday at a gas station on Lawyers Road. The 22-year-old victim said a man got into her vehicle, pulled out a weapon and forced her to drive off. He then sexually assaulted her.
The attacker is described as a black male around 5'9" tall. He was wearing blue basketball shorts with a lighter blue stripe down the side.
He reportedly got out of a vehicle - which appears to be a white Chevrolet HHR with whited-out rear windows and black rims - being driven by a black female.
Anyone who recognizes the man or the vehicle, or has further information about the crime, is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.