Looks like we’ll be drying out - until the weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We will remain under the dominance of high pressure for a few more days. We will take every day we can get to dry out, right?
We will be in the mid to upper 80s the rest of the week but rain chances will stay in the 0-10% range.
By the weekend, rain chances only go up slightly. A front will move closer and eventually stall. That will bring a small thunderstorm chance on Saturday and a 30% chance on Sunday.
It goes up to 40% next Monday and Tuesday. Hopefully we will have dried out by then!
Have a good afternoon!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
