Local farmers suffer crop loss after Florence

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Local farmers are facing a shortage of crop after devastating floods destroyed hundreds of acres of land.
Frank Howey is an eighth generation farmer from Union County. He and his wife Alison harvest corn, soybean and wheat in Union, Anson and Chesterfield Counties.
Of the Frank Howey Family Farms’ 30,000 acres, more than 1,200 acres were destroyed in Florence’s wake.
“We had 1200 acres that was flooded out either by creeks going outside their banks or rivers going outside their banks,” Frank Howey said.
The worst damage was along the Pee Dee River in Chesterfield County where his soybean crop was awaiting harvest.
“Unfortunately we’ve had a dry summer, so my best production was on the bottom land and you know we lost all of it,” Howey said. “Some of it had 12-plus feet of water on top of it.”
“We were inspecting some of it yesterday and it looks like a river instead of a field, you couldn’t see the soybean plants at all.”
He and his 25-employees started harvesting corn two weeks before Florence made landfall, in anticipation for devastation. He says they were able to get the majority of the corn harvested, but the acres they didn’t get to will not have much return.
“These were 10 feet tall before the storm,” Howey said in reference to the corn stalks that were not harvested.
He says the wind knocked the stalks down to about 5 feet. Soybeans that were not harvested were destroyed by wind too.
“I was harvesting soybeans and as I was cutting along, the wind was blowing the soy beans down on the ground--- I’ve never seen that happen,” Howey said.
While the loss of crop is a huge blow to his bottom line, Howey was mostly worried about his livestock. The long hours didn’t stop before the storm hit, but continued even as conditions were dangerous.
He and his team were in the pastures moving cattle during some of the most severe times of the storm. He says it was work that couldn’t wait.
“It was raining so hard, I’ve never seen it rain so hard, but all I could think was it doesn’t matter what the weather is--- we’ve got to save these cows lives,” Howey said.
They moved the cattle to a higher point on the land. Howey says when he returned to the pasture Monday, the land the cattle were on originally, was completely submerged in water.
“If we hadn’t of moved them they would have parished,” Howey said.
Despite the major upsets from Florence, the Howeys have found a light in the days of darkness that have lingered since the storm’s departure. That light is knowing how dedicated their employees are to them.
“They were so tired, and Frank told several of them to home and get some sleep I’m going to keep working,” Alison Howey said. “And they say no--- we won’t leave you.”
The Howeys anticipate a tough start to next season due to the damage and debris left in their fields from flooding. They say their fencing surrounding the land was taken down by flood waters. They have also found several trees, trunks, garbage and debris in their fields as water recedes.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.