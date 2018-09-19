Hounds sign Osika, Withers, Hooper to one-year extension

Osika was initially drafted 21st overall by the Atlanta Blaze in the 2017 MLL Collegiate Draft, but later selected 3rd overall by the Hounds in the 2018 MLL Supplemental Draft. In 2018, Osika appeared in nine games, tallying six goals and one assist for a career-high seven points. With Osika on the field, the Hounds won six-of-nine games and opened the season 4-0, the best start in franchise history.