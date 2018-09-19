“He was just a precious baby.” Vigil held for child killed in storm

DALLAS, NC (WBTV) - There have been 26 Florence-related confirmed deaths in North Carolina.
One of the youngest of the victims is a three-month-old killed when a tree crushed his home.
The family held a vigil at the home Tuesday.
“We may not understand things as we go, but better by and by,” a woman there said in prayer.
The infant was killed by a fallen tree during Florence-related wind and rain.
As that tree remains on the home, so do candles, balloons, and stuffed animals, where the young life was lost.
“It’s difficult for me,” Alexis Hawkins says. “I can just imagine how it is for them.”
Hawkins brought flowers to the memorial Tuesday. She was the one who called 911, when she heard the couple screaming.
“A tree just fell across my neighbor’s house, and his wife and baby’s in there,” she is heard saying in the 911 call.
“Every time I walk out the door, it’s a constant reminder,” she said Tuesday “It’s a constant heartache.”
The day it happened, Mom Tammy Gill told WBTV, she had taken steps to protect her young son during the storm.
“I even moved the living room around to make sure his swing wasn’t in the path of these trees,” she said.
But it was another tree that took her son’s life.
Neighbors and family from all over, gathered to remember him.
“He was just a precious baby,” neighbor Julie Davis said. “Very precious.”
The family is now leaning on that support.
“No matter what people are going through, it’s going to be that one person that steps out, that’s going to make you feel better,” cousin Natasha Jackson said.
Those who would like to help the family should visit https://www.gofundme.com/zehn9g-funeral-and-housing-expenses.
