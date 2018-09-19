Gaston Co. student arrested for threatening to kill teacher, students, and himself

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Police say 17 year old Hunter Bazzle threatened to kill three teachers, students and then himself. He attends Forestview High School. He made a court appearance Wednesday by way of video monitor. Police state that Bazzle made the threats on Monday to several students multiple times. Lawyers say the teenager shared details about his plan.
Bazzle was arrested Tuesday at his home. In court it was said Bazzle has suffered from mental illness for a very long time and his family has not dealt with it.
Lawyers say one day Bazzle showed up unexpectedly to a Forestview High School teacher's classroom and just stood there. The teacher's room he visited was on his list to kill. Students are glad their classmates reported Bazzle to police before anything could happen.
"You have to like take precaution about it," Forestview High School student Chloe Cloninger said. "Because you have to stay safe no matter what, even if he is just joking about it - like it's not funny. You shouldn't just threaten people like that."
Bazzle's lawyer wanted the judge to reduce the bond to $10,000, but the judge decided to leave it at $250,000. It was argued Bazzle could be a danger to others and himself. It was said in the courtroom that school administrators fear for the school's safety with Bazzle out on bond.
Student and parents are now thinking about all the school shootings that have happened recently. Parents were concerned when they were alerted about this incident. Some told their kids when at school be careful and watch out.
Gaston County School District issued this statement regarding the arrest of one of their students.
"The police did an excellent job of working with the school to handle the issue and ensure safety," Gaston County School District Chief Communications Officer Todd Hagans said. "There were no problems at the school. We take all threats seriously, and whenever there is a threat, we involve the police. We appreciate their efforts to ensure the safety of our students and employees."
The school district also says according to the Student Code of Conduct - a student who makes a threat may face up to 10 days of out-of-school suspension, alternative placement, and/or long-term suspension.
