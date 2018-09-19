2 found shot, 3 in custody in Fort Mill shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Two people were found shot in Fort Mill early Wednesday morning.
Authorities on the scene told a WBTV crew that a man and woman were found shot off of Gold Hill Road at Drewsky Lane.
The suspects fled the scene and wrecked on I-77 northbound near the state line, according to officials on the scene. Two suspects were taken into custody following the incident while a K9 unit continued to search for a third person. The third suspect was later taken into custody.
Deputies have not said what may have led to the shooting and the condition of the victims.
