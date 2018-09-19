CMS waives days missed due to Hurricane Florence

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Meckelnburg Schools (CMS) announced Wednesday the district would be waiving the days missed due to Hurricane Florence.
CMS closed schools for students and staff on Sept. 13, 14 and 15 as Florence moved through the Carolinas, dropping record amounts of rain and causing mass flooding.
Some CMS schools were used as evacuation centers for those fleeing the coast and in low-lying, flood-prone local areas.
The district sent this statement about the days missed:
"The 19,000 employees of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are dedicated to helping every student achieve. Our community’s support for all CMS team members as the severe impacts of Hurricane Florence continue is vital to maintaining focus on teaching and learning in our schools.
After discussion with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education leadership, review by the Board’s General Counsel, and based on the superintendent’s authority under current Board policy ICA School Calendar, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is waiving Sept. 13, 14 and 17 as school and or/work days for students and staff.
Policy ICA states that “...the Superintendent is authorized to waive up to four instructional days each year in the event schools are closed to students because of severe weather or other emergency conditions.”
This decision means that any exempt employee who took leave of any sort for Sept. 13, Sept. 14 and/or Sept. 17 will have that leave credited back to their leave balance.
Non-exempt employees will be provided the opportunity to earn income lost during this current pay period within a subsequent pay period and on a previously calendared teacher work day. Those teacher work days include Oct. 31, Dec. 19, January 2, Jan. 22, Feb. 18, March 29 and June 10-12. Non-exempt employees will work with their building leader or department manager to schedule up to three days of lost earnings."
