Clear skies ahead for the WBTV viewing area

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - High pressure remains firmly in control of our weather for the second half of the week.
That will give us more time to dry out in the wake of Florence and promote clear skies from the mountains to the coast - where recovery efforts are still ongoing.
Rain chances remain near 0% through Friday. As for temperatures, they’ll continue to run on the high side of average for a few more days, reaching the upper 80s this afternoon and again Thursday before backing off just a little bit as we close in on the weekend.
Considering the average high temperature is now down to 80°, we’ll be running well above normal.
As a front approaches from the North over the weekend, an isolated storm may be possible Saturday (20%), but will be slightly more likely Sunday (30%) with temperatures down to the low-mid 80s for the back-half of the weekend.
Fall officially arrives Saturday evening, but it’s surely not looking too cool. However, we do have some cooler weather on the horizon come Monday. High pressure to the north will finally wedge down and drive a front south through the area, meaning highs Monday & Tuesday won't get much above 80° with more numerous showers and storms likely.
At this point it looks like we may remain unsettled through the mid-later part of next week.
Have a great night!
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.