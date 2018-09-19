Charlotte JROTC instructor accused of sexually assaulting two students

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - An instructor at a Charlotte high school was arrested Wednesday, accused of sexually assaulting two female students at the school.
Brad Gibson, 52, is charged with six counts of indecent liberties with a student and three counts of indecent liberties with a minor.
Gibson, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, is a JROTC instructor at Independence High School.
The investigation began when a 15-year-old student reported Gibson sexually assaulted her in early 2018. During the investigation, detectives identified another alleged victim who said Gibson assaulted her while she was a student in 2010.
The second victim was 17 years old at the time of the alleged crime.
Wednesday afternoon, Gibson voluntarily went to police headquarters to be interviewed. At the end of that interview, he was arrested on the charges.
Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or Det. L. O’Dell at 704-336-4466.
