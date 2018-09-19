Better out than in: Research says farts can be released through your breath if you hold them in

(WTOL/RNN) - A tip from the experts: don’t hold in that gas!
Research cited by Clare Collins, a nutrition and dietetics professor from the University of Newcastle, shows not farting could cause gas to be reabsorbed into the bloodstream and end up exhaled in your breath because it has nowhere else to go.
Holding in farts apparently can also build up pressure inside your body and cause major discomfort. According to the professor's article, the buildup of gas in the intestine can trigger abdominal expansion, and some of the gas being reabsorbed into the circulatory system and ending up exhaled through your breath.
So, next time, don't be afraid to let it rip - in the appropriate setting.
Copyright 2018 WTOL via Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.