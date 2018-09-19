Appalachian State gets back to work Saturday in their home opener

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Four weeks into the college football season and (1-1) Appalachian State is finally going to host their first home game at “the Rock” on Saturday.
“Feels like we have been playing for a while and this is our first chance to play in front of our crowd,” said ASU head coach Scott Satterfield. “When you don’t play the guys get frustrated, but it’s still business as usual.”
The Mountaineers were suppose to open their home schedule last week in Boone as Southern Miss was scheduled to come to town, but with the threat of Hurricane Florence looming, the game was cancelled.
Now the home opener will be against FCS opponent (1-2) Gardner-Webb, but the Mountaineers are not overlooking the Runnin’ Bulldogs.
“What we have talked about is a faceless opponent,” said coach Satterfield. “Penn State or Gardner-Webb, it doesn’t matter to us. We have standards we are trying to meet everyday.”
Gardner-Webb has the attention of the coaching staff of App especially on special teams.
In the punt return game, Kyle Horton is averaging 21 yards per return and has a punt return for a touchdown that was called back due to a penalty.
“For GW, this is their Super Bowl,” said coach. “They are coming in here to play at our stadium and we will get their best shot.”
There were a lot of questions surrounding the Mountaineers offensively to start the season, but so far, they have been impressive.
In a victory over Charlotte 2 weeks ago, redshirt freshman quarterback Zac Thomas was flawless throwing the ball as he went 14 for 14 for 295 yards and 3 touchdowns. So far this season in 2 games, Thomas has thrown for 565 yards with 5 TD passes and only one interception.
At wide receiver, Kansas State transfer Corey Sutton has stepped up in a big way averaging 26 yards per catch with 2 TD including a 90 yard scoring grab in the game against Charlotte.
“Our guys are anxious to play, anxious to continue to prove themselves,” said coach Satterfield.
