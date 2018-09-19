Anson County says damaged roads are biggest concern as floodwaters recede

The large portable gate is just like the barricades placed at every closure in the county, doing their best to keep drivers out of danger, but still some residents disrespect signage and risk getting injured, or in the more tragic cases, killed. One heartbreaking case out of Union County, in which a toddler lost his life after he was swept away by flood waters over the weekend, seemed to strike a chord with Rodney Diggs during his interview with WBTV on Tuesday.