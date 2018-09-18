What’s left of Florence and what to expect in the WBTV viewing area

On our end of the map, in the wake of Florence, drier high pressure is filtering in and we’ll enjoy another mostly sunny day with afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s. That’s a good 5 degrees to 10 degrees above average for mid-to-late September. If you’re a fan of warm, late-summer weather, you’re going to love the next several days. High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s through the remainder of the work week with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Rain chance look to stay very low while sunshine dominates.