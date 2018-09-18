What’s left of Florence and what to expect in the WBTV viewing area

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - What’s left of once-category 4 Hurricane Florence is up over New York Tuesday morning, bringing pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds to the northeast states.
On our end of the map, in the wake of Florence, drier high pressure is filtering in and we’ll enjoy another mostly sunny day with afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s. That’s a good 5 degrees to 10 degrees above average for mid-to-late September. If you’re a fan of warm, late-summer weather, you’re going to love the next several days. High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s through the remainder of the work week with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Rain chance look to stay very low while sunshine dominates.
By the weekend, that area of high pressure will change character just a little bit and allow for more of a southeast flow of air into our region, so it stands to reason that a few thundershowers may pop up, especially over the mountains. Still, rain chances across the Piedmont look to be no more than 20-30 percent Saturday and Sunday.
Have a terrific Tuesday!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
