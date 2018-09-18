Unofficial rain totals show Florence dropped 8.04 trillion gallons across NC

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The National Weather Service in Raleigh tweeted unofficial rain totals across North Carolina in the wake Florence and the number is in the trillions.
According to unofficial, radar-estimated storm totals, Florence dropped 8.04 trillion gallons of rain on the state.
The highest rainfall totals were focused around the North Carolina coast in Morehead City and Wilmington. According to the unofficial numbers both areas were swamped with at least 20 to 30 inches of rain.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported there were around 1,000 road closures lingering across the state including sections of I-95 and I-40 that are still flooded.
Meteorologist Al Conklin reported Tuesday morning that the remnants of once-category 4 Hurricane Florence is up over New York this morning, bringing pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds to the Northeast states.
Officials said Monday evening that 32 deaths have resulted from Florence. 25 of those deaths were in North Carolina, the Associated Press reported.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.