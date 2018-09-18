Two US Congressman crossed paths in Rowan County as they each toured areas affected by Florence this weekend.

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Republicans Richard Hudson of the 8th district and Ted Budd of the 13th also promised to help with securing federal resources for the areas hardest hit.
The first stop was at the Rowan County Emergency Operations Center. Staff worked in the EOC around the clock through the storm, and the representatives acknowledged those efforts, with Emergency Services Director Chris Soliz pointing out the job done by 911 telecommunicators.
“We couldn’t do this job without them,” Soliz said.
The next stop was Landis Town Hall, where even as officials spoke a crew was repairing damage caused by the storm.
They also toured the spot where a levee was partially breached in Landis on Sunday night. Had the rain not stopped when it did, official say they were ready to order evacuations.
Both representatives have also toured parts of the state harder hit by the storm.
“There’s trees down, there’s minor damage here, there’s localized flooding but most everything is down east where the big damage is,” said Representative Budd, “we’re loaning a lot of our assets here down east.”
Congressman Hudson spoke on what the federal government’s response will likely be.
“In Cabarrus County there is likely a need for more stream gauges, more early warning…still need to assess the damage to see if we need FEMA assistance for the county, that’s kind of still up in the air,” Hudson added.
Both men spent time personally thanking emergency managers and responders.
