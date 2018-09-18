Suspect charged in connection to crash that killed Charlotte couple, third person

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Amber Ann Marie Frazier was released from the hospital and taken into custody Monday following a fatal crash that killed three people Sept. 2.
Frazier was released from Atrium Health and was transferred to the custody of Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and served additional outstanding arrest warrants related to the crash.
The crash happened near the intersection of South Tryon and West Woodlawn Road. According to Medic, a couple, Sylvia and Simmie Long, were killed on the scene. Both were age 67.
The passenger in a Ford Econoline, driven by 33-year-old Frazier, was identified as Michael Curtis Bradley, 36. Bradley passed away on Sept. 7 at Atrium Health from the injuries sustained in the crash.
The initial investigation revealed the Econoline was headed west on West Woodlawn Road at a high speed and did not stop for a red light.
A Ford Mustang was headed north on South Tryon Street and had a green light, when the two cars entered the intersection at the same time and collided.
The Econoline then veered to the right and hit the Lincoln.
Frazier was charged with three counts of felony death by vehicle, three counts of involuntary manslaughter, felony serious injury by vehicle, driving while impaired, reckless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.
