Suspect arrested after robbing, shooting at victim in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man was in uptown Charlotte early Tuesday morning when he was robbed at gunpoint.
An initial investigation reveals the two were in the 200 block of S. College Street around 1:30 a.m. when the suspect robbed the victim of his personal belongings, police say. They got into a fight and the victim was able to get some of his stolen items back before the suspect pointed a firearm at him, according to a release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
The victim chose not to call 911 at that time before realizing the suspect still had his car keys, officials say. The suspect returned to where the victim was waiting and shot at him with a handgun. No one was injured, according to CMPD.
The suspect fled on foot into a nearby parking deck on 4th Street before being arrested. The handgun used in the incident was located in the parking deck, police say.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
