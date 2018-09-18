3 shot at gas station after argument in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Three people were injured after a shooting in north Charlotte shortly before midnight on Monday.
According to a release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, two men and one woman were shot after an argument started in a McDonald’s parking lot in the 1200 block of W. Sugar Creek Road.
The argument started between the two male victims and the shooter before they walked over to the Shell convenience store in the 1100 block, police say. At the end of the argument the two male victims were walking across Sugar Creek Road from the Shell convenience store to the 7-Eleven when the shooter started to shoot at them, the release stated.
Both of the victims were struck by gunfire during the shooting. A woman who was pumping her gas was also struck by a bullet. All three victims were transported to the hospital and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
No one has been arrested and police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
