Race for the Cure: Where to park

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We’re less than three weeks away from Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure and want to make sure you know where to park. The race course will start on South Mint Street in front of the Panthers Stadium.
Both the 5K route and the 1-mile route will begin at 7:45 a.m. Oct. 6.
Below is a list of parking options for Race for the Cure.
*Please note, Komen Charlotte is not financially responsible for parking and cannot be held liable should prices below change. Parking is all on a first come, first serve basis.*
This is a suggested list of lots located in uptown Charlotte. Uber and the Light Rail are other transportation options that race leaders recommend.
The Light Rail Schedule can be found here.
Parking lots and fees:
- NASCAR Hall of Fame Parking Deck 400 East MLK Jr Blvd Charlotte, NC 28202 *Flat $6 rate
- BB&T Center 200 South College Street Charlotte, NC 28202 Cost: Saturday $6 flat rate, out by 12:00a.m. (or $11 for full day)
- Bank of America Plaza Parking Deck 180 South College Street Charlotte, NC 28280 Cost: $20
- One Wells Fargo Plaza 301 South College Street Charlotte, NC 28202 Cost: $5
- Lot 123 123 South Church Street Charlotte, NC 28202 Cost: $6
- SP Plus Corporation Charlotte Plaza 201 South College Street Charlotte, NC 28244 Cost: $10
- Central Parking System 410 South Mint Street Charlotte, NC 28202 Cost: $12
- Preferred Parking 125 South Brevard Street Charlotte, NC 28202 Cost: $7
- West Parking 486 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard Charlotte, NC 28202 Cost: $5
- Preferred Parking 212 South Graham Street Charlotte, NC 28202 Cost: $4
- Seventh Street Station 225 E 6th St Charlotte, NC 28202 Cost: $6
- 501 East Trade Street Lot 501 East Trade Street Charlotte, NC 28202 Cost: $8.80
- 101 Independence Center 101 North Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28246 Cost: $13.68
