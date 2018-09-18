President Trump coming to NC, expected to visit areas affected by Florence

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - President Donald Trump is coming to North Carolina Wednesday to tour areas affected by Hurricane Florence.
While White House officials did confirm to WBTV on Tuesday that Trump would be in NC, exact details about the presidential visit are unclear.
President Trump did approve a disaster declaration for the state on Saturday.
The federal funding provides assistance to local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations in Beaufort, Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, and Pender counties.
According to the office of the Press Secretary, assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.
On a call with Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and NC Lt. Gov. Dan Forest Saturday, Trump “assured each elected official that the federal government stood ready and prepared to assist with anything their state and respective communities would need during this natural disaster.”
