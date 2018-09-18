Michael Jordan donates $2 million to Hurricane Florence relief and recovery

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Michael Jordan, majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, is donating $2 million to organizations assisting with Hurricane Florence relief and recovery efforts.
The Hornets announced Tuesday afternoon that Jordan will be donating $1 million each to the American Red Cross and the Foundation for the Carolinas' Hurricane Florence Response Fund.
More than 100 members from the Hornets will be partnering with Food Lion on Friday to pack disaster food boxes at Second Harvest Food Bank Metrolina. The boxes will provide meals that will be shipped to Wilmington, Fayetteville and Myrtle Beach.
The team has also partnered with Fanatics has designed a t-shirt featuring the Hornets logo surrounded by the words “Carolina Strong”. All of the net proceeds will be donated to Foundation For the Carolinas' Hurricane Florence Response Fund. Shirts can be purchased online at NBAstore.com.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.