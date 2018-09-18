Man killed near apartment complex in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man was killed in south Charlotte Monday night.
The homicide investigation is taking place on Beacon Ridge Road, near the Beacon Hill Apartments off of South Boulevard.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a male was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no word on the victim’s name or how he may have been killed.
Investigators have not said if they are looking for a suspect in connection with the case.
No further information has been released.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.