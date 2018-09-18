Loaded gun found on student at CMS high school

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A loaded gun and marijuana were found on a student at a Charlotte-Mecklenburg high school Tuesday.
The incident happened at Vance High School in north Charlotte. Police said the student was 15 years old but did not release their name.
Principal Kit Rea wrote a message to parents alerting them of the situation.
Rea said the student was searched because they were "not following procedure," but did not give further details. The principal said no threats were made and that all students and staff were safe.
Officials have not said where the student may have gotten the gun or why they had it at the school.
