Loaded gun found on student at CMS high school

Good afternoon Vance HS families, This is Principal Rea with an important message. The safety and well-being of all students and staff is top priority at Vance High School. Our team works diligently to ensure a safe learning environment. As part of our safety protocol our security team searched a student who was not following procedure and found a loaded handgun in that student’s possession along with drugs. All students and staff remained safe, no one was threatened or harmed. The student will face disciplinary action in accordance with the CMS code of student conduct. Bringing a weapon onto a school campus is a serious crime, please have a conversation with your children about appropriate items to bring to school. Thank you for your support of Vance High School.