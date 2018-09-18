Loaded gun found on student at CMS high school

Loaded gun found on student at CMS high school
By WBTV Web Staff | September 18, 2018 at 11:26 AM EST - Updated September 18 at 11:34 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A loaded gun and marijuana were found on a student at a Charlotte-Mecklenburg high school Tuesday.

The incident happened at Vance High School in north Charlotte. Police said the student was 15 years old but did not release their name.

Principal Kit Rea wrote a message to parents alerting them of the situation.

Rea said the student was searched because they were "not following procedure," but did not give further details. The principal said no threats were made and that all students and staff were safe.

Good afternoon Vance HS families, This is Principal Rea with an important message. The safety and well-being of all students and staff is top priority at Vance High School. Our team works diligently to ensure a safe learning environment. As part of our safety protocol our security team searched a student who was not following procedure and found a loaded handgun in that student’s possession along with drugs. All students and staff remained safe, no one was threatened or harmed. The student will face disciplinary action in accordance with the CMS code of student conduct. Bringing a weapon onto a school campus is a serious crime, please have a conversation with your children about appropriate items to bring to school. Thank you for your support of Vance High School.

Officials have not said where the student may have gotten the gun or why they had it at the school.

