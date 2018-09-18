How to watch out for storm-related scams

CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - There are several warnings officials in Cleveland County want you to be aware of when it comes to scams tied to Hurricane Florence.
After a disaster like Florence, donations to the Red Cross so volunteers can assist those in need usually follow. If you’re looking to help out by donating, you’re going to want to make sure you’re handing over your money to the right people.
“Do not give to somebody who has called you on the phone or emails you, because they could be anywhere in the world," said Janet Hart, who works for the Cleveland County Manager’s Office.
Hart says you should deliver your monetary donation in person. This is a delicate time for the entire Carolinas, and the last thing she wants to see is someone be scammed because they were too trusting of the wrong organization.
“It’s really unfortunate that there are people in the world that will take advantage of another person’s pain," said Hart.
The potential for scams after a crisis does not stop there.
There are hundreds, if not thousands, of people right here in the area that will be needing a reconstruction job for their homes. Hart is encouraging you to do your research on websites like the Better Business Bureau before hiring and paying a contractor for the job.
“If somebody has scammed their customers, somebody has likely put it online somewhere,” said Hart.
You probably will want to hold off on buying a used car for the next several months because of the flooding we experienced. There may be a good chance that a car with flood damage may be up for sale for a really low price, but there’s a catch – the car salesman likely won’t tell you that the car came from a flooded area.
“You think you’re getting a good deal, but you may not get a title for that car,” Hart continued.
If a car comes without a title, that means you won’t be able to re-sell it. Not to mention there could be unforeseen damage to that flooded car.
If you ever believe you’ve been hoodwinked, you should always file a police report, but as Hart pointed out - "It’s going to be very hard to recover your money.”
