Gaston County police deployed to assist NC coast

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Gaston County Police sent 13 officers to New Bern, NC, this morning in order to local law enforcement in the area in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
The officers were sent as part of a program coordinated by the North Carolina Police Chief’s Association and FEMA, in an attempt to bring needed resources to areas in need of relief. The officers from Gaston are scheduled to remain in New Hanover County until Monday, Sept. 24.
In addition to the personnel, Gaston County has also sent over 200 sleeping cots and 200 blankets to New Hanover County as part of the storm relief efforts.
For further information on this effort by Gaston County police, contact Captain C.J. Rosselle at (704) 866-3397 or Chief J.D. Ramey at (704) 866-3320.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.