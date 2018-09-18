Fighting breast cancer by joining #TeamMolly

You can donate or - BETTER YET! - register to JOIN OUR TEAM on Saturday, October 6th. You can walk, run, wear a tutu, push a baby stroller, whatever. Anything goes. It’s $25 to register now. (Bumps up to $35 a person after summer.) If you join our team you will get a new #TeamMolly t-shirt, a Komen Charlotte t-shirt, and you get to be part of a mighty morning in Charlotte. One in eight women. One in 1,000 men.