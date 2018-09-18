Fighting breast cancer by joining #TeamMolly

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - WBTV'S Team Molly was the largest Komen Charlotte "Race for the Cure" team last year and THIS YEAR we want to be even stronger in our mission to find a cure for breast cancer and lift up the warriors who fight.
We all know someone. Think about who you know. I know my mom. My grandmother. My great-grandmother. My husband's 25-year-old cousin. DOZENS of friends. Women who write and call and email from the 24 counties in our viewing area saying... "My doctor just said 'breast cancer'. Now what? Can you help??"
Yes. All of us can help.
You can donate or - BETTER YET! - register to JOIN OUR TEAM on Saturday, October 6th. You can walk, run, wear a tutu, push a baby stroller, whatever. Anything goes. It’s $25 to register now. (Bumps up to $35 a person after summer.) If you join our team you will get a new #TeamMolly t-shirt, a Komen Charlotte t-shirt, and you get to be part of a mighty morning in Charlotte. One in eight women. One in 1,000 men.
My dream? To find a cure in my daughter's lifetime.
Please, join us. It’s the best morning in Uptown all year.
