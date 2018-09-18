Emergency crews keeping close watch over lake levels after Florence

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - In Rowan and surrounding counties, the threat of additional flooding seems to have eased a bit, but emergency managers are keeping a close eye on lake levels.
At the Tuckertown reservoir in Rowan County on Tuesday the water was churning and rolling and is well up from how it normally appears.
Even so, the local emergency services director doesn’t think there’s a flooding danger.
“We’ve been monitoring water levels, we’re in touch with Duke Energy and everybody who controls waterways and dam levels,” said Chris Soliz, Emergency Services Director for Rowan County. “They’re doing their best to monitor those levels and keep us informed… right now there’s imminent threat that we’re aware of.”
While Rowan may be out of harm’s way for flooding, that’s not the case in eastern North Carolina. Representative Ted Budd said today that there is real concern on the Cape Fear River.
“The inland part of the Cape Fear River, our folks down east, we’re very concerned about them.”
Back in Rowan County, the biggest danger, according to Cube Hydro, the company that manages the waterways, is large pieces of floating debris.
“Cube Yadkin continues to manage the high flows into High Rock Reservoir,” the company said in a statement. “We expect the Project reservoirs to remain at or near full pool. We continue to encourage those living around the lakes to exercise extreme caution. Access to Project waters will likely be difficult and the potential for large, floating debris in the reservoirs is high.”
