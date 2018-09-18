Deadlines approaching for Rowan voters for November election

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Rowan County residents who are not registered and wish to vote in the general election must register or make changes of address by October 12, 2018.
The elections office has mail-in voter registration forms available. These forms must be postmarked no later than October 12, 2018 to be a valid application to register for the election.
Any person may pick up these forms at the elections office, at any of the county libraries or print the form here.
People wishing to register and vote after the registration deadline may appear in person at a one-stop absentee voting site.
For the voter to be eligible, the voter must complete the voter registration application form, provide proof of residence by presenting valid documents showing current name and address and vote the same day.
Absentee ballot applications will be available beginning September 7, 2018 at the Board of Elections Office.
An immediate relative may apply for a ballot to be sent to a voter who is out of town, such as a college student or for a voter who is confined to the home and cannot get to the polls on Election Day.
The deadline for applying for an absentee ballot to be mailed is 5 p.m., Tuesday, October 30, 2018.
No Excuse One-Stop sites that will be open are:
- Rowan County Board of Elections, 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd.,W - D10, (West End Plaza) Former Salisbury Mall near Badcock Furniture.
- Rockwell American Legion – 8580 US Hwy 52 E, Rockwell
- South Branch, Rowan Public Library - 920 Kimball Road, China Grove
All sites will be open Monday through Friday. 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. beginning Wednesday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Nov 2, and Saturday, Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
For further information regarding registration, location of polling places, absentee ballots, sample ballots or other election matters, go to the Board of Elections website.
Any questions or concerns call the elections office at 704-216-8140.
