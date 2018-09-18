Couple makes $5 million donation to Cornelius Arts Center

CORNELIUS, NC (WBTV) - The Cornelius Arts Center will name their upcoming arts center after local community leaders Bill and Ericka Cain after the couple donated $5 million dollars to the center’s comprehensive campaign.
Officials say Bill and Ericka Cain relocated Financial Independence Group, FIG, to Cornelius in 1998. Dr. Cain serves as Chief Executive Officer while Mrs. Cain serves as Executive Administrator.
In 2017, they were both honored for their community work as Dr. Cain received the Robert T. Cashion Person of the Year Business Award, and Mrs. Cain received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Business Today.
“We are thrilled to be able to be part of the arts center,” says Dr. Cain. “The arts center will improve the aesthetics of the community and it will be the catalyst to bring more improvement to the area. We can’t think of any reason not to support it.”
The couple’s donation, paired with fundraising and public funding from the Town of Cornelius totals $12 million towards the center’s $25 million campaign goal.
Officials say the new center will also anchor the revitalization and economic redevelopment of downtown Cornelius.
The Center will coordinate with the Cains in creation of the new organizational brand, with plans for unveiling in early November.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.