Chesterfield Co. braces for river’s potential to flood neighborhoods

CHESTERFIELD CO, SC (WBTV) - Though the sun shone over Chesterfield County Monday, the feeling of Florence remains.
“They’re just challenges that right now, we’re battling the weather, we can’t necessarily quickly overcome,” Duke Energy’s Ana Gibbs says.
Duke Energy crews deployed from as far as Florida work to restore power.
They made progress on more than a third of outages out of the Cheraw operation center Monday, but roadblocks, literally, keep them from some fixes.
“Everything from washed-out roadways to flooding, and even some of the rain can really slow our crews down,” Gibbs says.
And as hundreds here are in the dark, another pressing concern emerges, as emergency crews focus in on the Pee Dee River.
“A lot of us out here are going to experience something for the first time,” Chesterfield County Emergency Services Director Harold Hainey says.
For the first time in decades, the river risks massive overflow, threatening nearby neighborhoods.
“It could be pretty bad if it did,” Hainey says. “We may lose some critical infrastructure in the town of Cheraw… It hasn’t seen this height in years and years and years, and I don’t know what it’s going to look like when it comes up.”
But, help is here, from the national guard, and other crews coming in.
“We’ve got them coming from all over” Hainey says. “It’s sad it takes a disaster to bring everyone together.”
They’re going to keep monitoring the river to see if those crews will need to make evacuations.
And they’re not the only ones here to help.
“Of course, we have our neighbors,” Hainey says. “They’ll throw a boat in the back of a truck and come get you in a heartbeat.”
For those who would like to evacuate these areas, there is a Red Cross shelter open as of 9:00 p.m. Monday at the Hopewell Baptist Church on Highway 9. Officials there say it is scheduled to remain open until at least Thursday.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.