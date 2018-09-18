Burke Co. police arrest man after 25-mile motorcycle chase

BURKE COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Burke County detectives apprehended a man on Thursday, Sept. 13, for various charges related to drug possession and attempting to flee and elude arrest.
Police initially attempted to pull Nicholas Cage Cordell, 23, over following several traffic violations he was observed committing while driving in the area of NC 126 and Cobb Avenue. Cordell failed to stop for blue lights or the police siren and continued to flee for 25 miles, reaching speeds of 90 mph during the chase.
After entering McDowell County, Cordell attempted to escape on foot but was detained by officers who found methamphetamine in his pocket at that time.
Cordell was taken to the Burke/Catawba District Confinement Facility where further narcotics were discovered in his possession. An ensuing investigation into the incident found that the motorcycle Cordell had driven was stolen and the VIN had been altered.
Cordell has been charged with four felonies and four misdemeanors for drug possession as well as a variety of charges for fleeing and eluding and possessing a stolen vehicle. He is scheduled to appear in NC District Court on Sept. 22.
