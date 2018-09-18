Building fire sends huge plume of smoke over Los Angeles

(RNN) – A fire engulfed an industrial building in Los Angeles on Monday, sending a huge plume of smoke visible from the city’s downtown.
The Los Angeles Fire Department put out a notice that 150 firefighters had been sent to a “heavy fire within a two-story ‘L’ shaped commercial building.”
The building that caught fire is in the Glassell Park area of the city, in northeast Los Angeles.
KTLA reported that a party supplies company called Palace Party Rental was listed at the address on fire.
The station also reported the fire appears to have mostly been contained.
