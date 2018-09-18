Building fire sends huge plume of smoke over Los Angeles

The building that caught fire is in the Glassell Park area of the city, in northeast Los Angeles.
By RNN Staff | September 17, 2018 at 10:07 PM EST - Updated September 17 at 10:54 PM

(RNN) – A fire engulfed an industrial building in Los Angeles on Monday, sending a huge plume of smoke visible from the city’s downtown.

The Los Angeles Fire Department put out a notice that 150 firefighters had been sent to a “heavy fire within a two-story ‘L’ shaped commercial building.”

Crews battle huge fire in Los Angeles

KTLA reported that a party supplies company called Palace Party Rental was listed at the address on fire.

The station also reported the fire appears to have mostly been contained.

