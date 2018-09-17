3 year old, woman injured during shooting inside apartment in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A 3-year-old girl and woman were injured during a shooting inside of an apartment in east Charlotte early Monday morning.
According to a released from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Sharon Chase Drive around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived they located the 3 year old who had been grazed by a bullet in the foot and the woman who had been shot in the leg, the release stated. Both victims were inside the apartment when the shooting occurred.
An investigation reveals that shots were fired both inside the home and outside. Officials say two other occupied apartments were also struck with bullets during the shooting. No one in the other apartments were injured, according to the release.
Detectives are searching the complex for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
