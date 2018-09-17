Search underway for child after vehicle swept up in floodwaters in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A water rescue for a child is underway after a vehicle was swept up in floodwaters in Union County, according to emergency officials.
The rescue operation began around 8:30 p.m. on the 7800 block of NC 218 East, between Dusty Land and Holly School Road in New Salem. The Union County Sheriff’s Office said an adult was rescued from the vehicle but a search was underway for a child who was in the vehicle when it was taken by the waters.
It is not clear if the child was inside or outside the vehicle, and no information about the adult’s rescue has been released.
There is no word on the victims’ names or ages.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.
