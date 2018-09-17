Train derailment leads to road closure in Anson County

ANSON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A train derailed in Anson County, North Carolina Sunday evening, leading to at least one road closure in the area.
The incident happened around 6 p.m. near Gravel Plant Road in Lilesville. Officials said the derailment involved several railcars on a CSX train headed to Hamlet, NC.
“CSX personnel are responding to the scene and are in communication with Anson County emergency personnel as we work to assess the situation,” a CSX spokesperson said. “The safety of everyone on site and the local community is our top priority. As more information is confirmed we will provide updates on the situation.”
Officials have not said if any injuries were reported or what the train was carrying.
Haileys Ferry Road was blocked at the tracks, south of US 74, because of the crash.
There is no word on what may have led to the accident.
