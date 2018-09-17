Thousands of fire ants form floating rafts, create post-storm hazard

GREENVILLE, SC (WYFF) - There is one post-storm hazard that is literally creepy and poses a real health hazard for some people.
After storms that bring heavy rain and flooding, such as Florence, floating rafts made of thousands of fire ants often end up on the surface of floodwater.
The bodies of individual fire ants have some resistance to water that becomes even stronger when they work together. Colonies will link together to stay afloat even in severe flooding
The Atlantic reported after Hurricane Harvey that ants used a waxy coating on their bodies to form floating islands to keep the queen and other members of a colony dry. As they float on the surface, the ants continuously shift positions to prevent members of the colony from drowning. The colony continues to float until reaching dry land.
The problem with rafts of fire ants became apparent after Hurricane Katrina when many evacuees who had waded through floodwater showed up at field hospitals with bands of unexplained rashes around their legs and waists. It was determined that the evacuees had suffered fire ant stings on top of fire ant stings.
Experts say a floating colony can contain as many as 100,000 ants. The bites are extremely painful, and they can cause a serious allergic reaction for some people.
