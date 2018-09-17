The sun makes a long-overdue appearance as Florence rains move out

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Isn’t it nice to see the sun again? It is warm and a bit muggy outside but no matter where you are, today’s weather is much better than the weekend’s!
Tuesday will be another warm and muggy day. Highs will be in the mid-80s. I’m glad to say, there’s only a 20% shower chance. That is good news for those of us who are still cleaning out from flooding.
Wednesday and Thursday look almost completely dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s
By next weekend, we will add a small thunderstorm chance. Still, our rain chances are nothing like we went through with Florence. Highs will still be running above average.
The average high is 81° but we will be in the mid to upper 80s through next weekend.
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
