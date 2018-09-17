State and local agencies checking for infrastructure damage from Tropical Storm Florence

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Tropical Florence finally left the greater Charlotte area.
The wind is calm, the rain has stopped and the sky is clear but that doesn't mean everything is fine.
"So we’ve sent crews out today as is the weather is nice as you can see and we’re looking at our infrastructure," said Liz Babson of Charlotte Department of Transportation.
Some areas near local roads buckled because of the storm so there are still sections of some roads in Charlotte that are blocked off.
On Country Club Drive, the side of the road was washed away.
Charlotte Department of Transportation say they don't know how many roads may have been affected by the storm. The city says crews are out cleaning up and doing inspections.
"Certainly as the water has subsided we've gone back out to those locations and looked at the infrastructure and if we see any of that we'll make those repairs immediately" said Babson, the Director of C-DOT.
In Stanfield, residents on Rock Hole Road are still trying to figure out what happened in their neck of woods.
NC D.O.T say it appears a section of the road washed out on Sunday.
State transportation workers say in the region that includes Anson, Stanly, Union, Mecklenburg, and Cabarrus Counties – they're checking and inspecting approximately 160 roads that saw some kind of issue because the storm.
Crews say if a road flooded – such as the case with Secrest Short Cut Road in Union County – when the water recedes, transportation workers check to make sure the road is structurally sound before letting cars drive. They say just because a road looks fine on the surface, that doesn't mean it's the case underneath - so workers are asking people to respect barriers and blocked roads.
Babson says “sink holes are always a concern for us and we have preventative measures in place to make sure we maintain our system but even with those measures sometimes incidents can occur.”
