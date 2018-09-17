Shooting near Gardner Webb forces shelter in place

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Gardner Webb school officials asked those on campus to shelter in place due to a nearby shooting Monday.
The university tweeted about the incident around 11 a.m., saying there was a shooting in the town of Boiling Springs about a mile from campus.
“Please do not move around campus until given an all clear,” school officials requested.
The person being sought is described as a bald black man around 5′10″ wearing a red shirt or jacket who was last seen walking near Flint Hill Church Road.
Police are investigating.
