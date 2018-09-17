September 17 » You’ve come a long way, baby

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Hickory’s Greyson Stephens: Youngest person to ever receive a hemiglossectomy – an operation to remove part of his tongue.
This 2 year old has overcome obstacles even his parents didn’t think possible. Most people are floored to hear him to talk as well as he can. He has had side effects from battling Ewing Sarcoma, and has had some physical limitations from all the chemo shot in his body, but he’s doing awesome.
“He is the absolute definition of hard work and faith,” his dad Kyle says. “We are overjoyed at this progress and take NOTHING for granted in life anymore.”
Greyson has an identical twin named Hunter and an older sister named Harper.
“Greyson was happy to see all of his doctors at his last check-up,” mom Bekah said. “He's conditioned to pokes, pricks, assessments and other things that come along with a cancer diagnosis... those things don't even phase him. He has gone through so much in two short years that treatments and hospitals seem normal. He's such a happy soul. I love watching him grow. We’ll never take his precious life for granted.”
Last December I met Grayson at a book signing. He is an exceptionally lovable little boy. His parents stopped by in an off-week of his chemo. Everyone in that bookstore thought he was just an active toddler learning to walk... having no idea he was fighting cancer.
“This cancer thing is a lifelong journey,” Bekah said. “We appreciate all the thoughts for Grayson and know in our hearts it makes all the difference. But please pray for his friends we have met along the way, too. And those we haven’t met but are on a similar journey. No child or their family should ever have to go through this.”
And that, my friends, is why we keep on rolling.
Day 17. Please don't get sick of these stories. The families want you to share them and know their kids.
-Molly
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**
