Rivera, Panthers work with local partners to support #CAREolinas

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Ron Rivera and the Carolina Panthers are partnering with Visit North Carolina, Discover South Carolina, and the local apparel company, Recover Brands, to raise funds for Hurricane Florence relief efforts.
Speaking at his Monday press conference, Panthers coach Ron Rivera stated, “I think it’s important that everybody understands that we most certainly do care about our folks in the Carolinas, our fanbase, the people here in this community. We want to do whatever we can to help support them in this recovery effort. We want to do our part.”
Wearing a grey-and-purple t-shirt depicting a unified image of the Carolinas and a #CAREolinas on the chest, Rivera sported the new apparel designed by Recover Brands which is now being sold to raise funds for the hurricane relief efforts across the region.
In the days since Florence reached landfall, people on social media around the world supported those living in the region by posting #CAREolinas. Visit North Carolina, Discover South Carolina and the Panthers have agreed to work with Recover Brands to donate 100 percent of all proceeds in t-shirt sales with this hashtag to Florence relief efforts.
To find out more about these efforts or purchase a shirt, visit the #CAREolinas online!
