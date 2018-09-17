Risk of falling trees still a concern even after Florence rains move out

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Hurricane Florence’s winds and rain have made trees in our area vulnerable to coming down. Arborists are urging people to take their safety seriously and check out the trees near them.
“On the back side where there is mounding up - that’s probably a sign that the tree has moved some,” said Patrick George, owner of Heartwood Trees.
George warns that if a tree moved in the midst of the storm, it is in danger of falling over entirely.
If a tree is leaning over noticeably, it is a dangerous liability to anything around it.
However, there are also more subtle signs of tree instability to watch for.
“Anything out of the ordinary,” said George. “I tell people, the trees in your yard, no one sees them more than you do. If you notice a difference, pay attention.”
Some more subtle differences to watch for include mounding up on just one side of the tree, cracks in the trunk and large fungi growing on roots.
The most dangerous types of fungi look like large mushrooms and grow on the very base of trees.
These mushrooms feed off of the insides of the tree and make it weaker. If you notice any of these, George urges you to call a trusted arborist to check out the tree for any danger it might pose.
Other signs of decay in the tree can be seen in the colors of foliage.
“There’s a pine tree across the street that’s all brown,” said George. “Well, pine trees [are] an evergreen so one and one doesn’t equal three. One and one equals dead tree.”
Dead trees can equal major damage to your home and even present a threat to your safety.
“Get the knowledge and give yourself peace of mind,” says George.
Arborists throughout the area are available to come to your property and give you quotes on tree removal.
For reference, the tree evaluated in the above video was quoted by Heartwood Tree Services to be about $1,500.
Money certainly doesn’t grow on trees, but getting a problematic tree removed could be an investment in your safety, which is priceless.
