Red Cross relocating shelters to Grady Cole Center

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Red Cross will be consolidating the different shelters that it had opened around Charlotte in response to Hurricane Florence.
By the end of Monday, evacuees who remain in Charlotte and were staying in the CMS high school shelters will be transported to the Grady Cole Center.
As CMS students prepare return to school and the immediate impact of Hurricane Florence subsides, the Red Cross has initiated this transition to one central shelter location.
“Our hearts go out to our neighbors and community members who have suffered tragic losses during Florence,” said Angela A. Broome Powley, regional executive officer, American Red Cross Greater Carolinas Region.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.