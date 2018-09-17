Police seek assistance finding burnout driver in church parking lot

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying a driver doing donuts in a local church parking lot on Monday afternoon.
Surveillance footage captures the driver in the lower parking lot of Weddington Methodist Church at around 1:00 pm today.
The driver was last seen in the footage exiting the lot and going towards either Longview or Steeple Chase.
There are usually children on campus at the church during this time and anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to help law enforcement uphold public safety and contact the Sheriff’s Office online or by calling 704-283-3789.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.