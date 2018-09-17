Non-regulated dam fails in Anson County, dozen homes near Hwy 145 evacuated

ANSON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A non-regulated dam failed in Anson County, causing a dozen homes near Highway 145 to be evacuated.
According to Anson County Emergency Management, the dam failed inside BV Hedrick Gravel and Sand, a private business in Lilesville.
Emergency management says they are now concerned a lower dam would fail so crews evacuated about a dozen homes.
All residents nearby are out of the area safely and now at the Lilesville Fire Department.
Emergency management officials advised that this is not the Blewett Falls Dam to clear up rumors that are circulating about the dam failure.
No further information was released.
