Meck County MEDIC teams travel eastward to help those hit hardest by Florence

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Emergency crews say things didn’t get too out of hand for them in Mecklenburg County during the storms, but they still have a whole lot of work to do when it comes to Florence.
That’s because first responders are heading out to other areas within the state that were hit the hardest by the hurricane.
Flood advisories have been lifted in the Charlotte area and some of the first responders in Mecklenburg County have turned their attention toward the eastern part of the state.
“Now that the storm has passed us, it’s about taking care of the other folks here in the state,” says Michael Standford, the Operations Manager for MEDIC.
With two medical buses full of everything you can find inside your average ambulance and an 11-person team full of paramedics, the group will either carry folks who are stranded to the hospital or treat individuals who don't have serious injuries right where they are.
“They all asked and requested to go on these missions,” said Standford. “Our missions are more along the line of non-critical patients.”
Flooding could serve as a problem when it comes to traveling for the group as rivers in that area are still rising.
“Ideally, we want to complete each mission safely and without any issues.”
There’s no time table for how long the crews will be away at this point, but they’re equipped to serve those in need for up to a week.
“Every time I have the opportunity to go out and assist folks and provide services that they don’t have it makes me feel really good,” Standford added.
